Justice wants funds for new US Customs building in WVa

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he's asking for $2 million to help pay for a new U.S. Customs building at Yeager Airport in Charleston.

Justice's office said last week that he asked the Department of Commerce to request the funds from the Infrastructure Jobs Development Council. The council was created by the legislature to manage funding for infrastructure and other projects. It must give final approval for the funds.

Justice's office said such a facility would allow international travel by private or cargo aircraft.

The governor announced the request during an event at the airport to mark the completion of a runway safety system. The system uses materials such as geofoam blocks to stop aircraft as safely as possible in the event they overshoot a runway.