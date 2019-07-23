National Politics
Governor: Emergency declaration for 63 counties road damage
Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in 63 Ohio counties where severe weather caused serious highway damage last month.
The 63 counties covered by the emergency declaration have had weather-related damage to roads and/or bridges after mild temperatures and significant rains in June saturated the ground. Some roads still have lane restrictions or are closed completely.
The Republican governor said in a statement Monday that the emergency proclamation allow the Ohio Department of Transportation and local governments in the 63 counties to access federal emergency relief funds to help fix the damage.
