Human Services administrator complains of retaliation

A compliance officer in Minnesota's Department of Human Services says she was retaliated against after reporting problems with contracts at the agency.

Faye K. Bernstein says she was verbally reprimanded and not allowed to carry out her duties after she pointed out what she called "serious non-compliance issues" with some contracts approved by leaders in the behavioral health division.

The Star Tribune reported Bernstein's complaint after obtaining a July 10 email to employees in her division.

DHS Deputy Commissioner Claire Wilson says the agency's internal audit unit is reviewing the issues Bernstein raised in her email.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bernstein's complaint is the latest black eye for an agency in crisis. Commissioner Tony Lourey resigned abruptly last week after two top deputies left. Gov. Tim Walz had appointed Lourey just six months earlier.