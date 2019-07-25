National Politics
Utah County commissioners submit plan for government change
The Utah County Commission has passed a resolution to submit a plan for a change of government to voters.
But the Daily Herald reports that whether the resolution has legal standing remains in question.
State law allows two ways to submit a change of government change to voters, either by petition or by the county commission.
If a current petition is in process, state law prohibits the commission from taking action until that petition process is over.
A petition filed this month seeks signatures to put the question to voters to change the form of government from the current three-person commission to an expanded, five-person commission.
The Good Governance Advisory Board has recommended that Utah County have a mayor council form of government.
