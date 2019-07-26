Sheriff: Bones found in W. Va. belong to missing person

Authorities say human remains found in a West Virginia residence belong to a person who has been missing for about a year.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department released a statement Thursday saying that they found the remains on Wednesday during a search of a residence in Beckwith.

Officials say deputies were sent to the area because of a missing person complaint. A search warrant was used at a residence on Bachman Road.

It's unclear who the residence belongs too. Authorities didn't immediately release the name of the missing person or the cause of death.

The sheriff's department says the bones have been sent to the medical examiner's office.