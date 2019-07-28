Plan for more rural Maine medical residencies gets boost

Maine's largest hospital is getting a boost to help develop a program that would train new doctors for rural areas.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say Maine Medical Center will receive more than $725,000 toward developing the new rural residency programs. The money is coming from the Health Resources and Services Administration's Rural Residency Planning and Development Program.

The senators say it's important for providers like Maine Medical Center to be able to expand their reach because of the state's aging population. Maine is also one of the most rural states in the country, and the senators say providing high-quality health care access can be challenging.

The health resources agency is in the midst of a drive to increase doctor availability in rural America via new residency programs.