High pollution advisory issued for Phoenix metropolitan area

Environmental regulators have issued another high pollution advisory for ozone for the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Arizona Department of Environmental Quality officials recommend people limit outdoor activity Monday while the advisory is in effect, especially children and adults with respiratory problems.

A similar high pollution advisory for ozone was issued last Wednesday by the department.

People most vulnerable to the effects of air pollution include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors and people with heart or lung disease and those suffering from asthma and bronchitis.

Exposure can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease and reduce the body's ability to fight infection.