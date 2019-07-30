City challenges state law aimed at traffic cameras

Another Ohio city is challenging the latest state law aimed at traffic camera use.

Dayton on Monday asked a Montgomery County judge to block the law requiring cities to report revenues from fines collected through traffic camera use to the state, with Ohio then reducing payments to local governments by the same amount.

A similar suit is pending by the city of Toledo against state-imposed restrictions.

Legal battles over traffic camera use have been going on across Ohio for years. Last week, motorists cited for speeding filed a federal lawsuit against the southern Ohio village of New Richmond for using traffic cameras.

Municipalities say the cameras improve traffic safety and help stretch law enforcement resources. Critics argue they are aimed at pumping revenue into local budgets while trampling motorists' rights.