Reeves holds $5M, Hood $900K in Mississippi governor’s race
Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves has more than $5 million in campaign cash for the Mississippi governor's race, a week before the party primaries.
Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood is also running for governor and has just over $902,000 cash on hand.
The figures come from the latest campaign finance reports. Candidates in primaries had a Tuesday deadline to show how much they have raised and spent this year.
Primaries are Aug. 6. If runoffs are needed, they will be Aug. 27.
Hood faces seven candidates in the Democratic primary, including Robert Shuler Smith, who reports $1,511 cash on hand.
Reeves faces former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. and state Rep. Robert Foster.
Waller reports $117,501 cash on hand, and Foster reports $15,634.
