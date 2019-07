Ryan: Not placing hand on heart for anthem wasn’t protest

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, speaks during the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. AP Photo

Democrat Tim Ryan says he didn't put his hand over his heart when the national anthem was played at the presidential debate because of "absent-mindedness," not as a sign of protest.

The Ohio congressman was the only one of the 10 candidates at the Detroit debate not to place a hand over their heart during "The Star-Spangled Banner" Tuesday night.

Ryan stood with his hands clasped in front.

Critics called Ryan out on social media, saying he was disrespectful and questioning whether it was a protest similar to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick's kneeling during the anthem.

Ryan's campaign says in a statement he wasn't protesting and "didn't mean to make any statement."

The campaign calls it "a moment of absent-mindedness while on a debate stage that won't happen again."