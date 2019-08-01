State to dismiss sex extortion charges against ex-lawmaker

Rhode Island's attorney general says charges against a former state lawmaker accused of extorting sex from a male teenage Senate page are being dismissed.

Former Republican Sen. Nicholas Kettle resigned last year amid charges he extorted sex from the page in 2011. He denied the allegations.

Attorney General Peter Neronha's office said Thursday the charges are being dismissed in light of new evidence, specifically communications between the former page and defendant. Neronha says the state can't meet its required burden of proof.

Neronha also said the complainant indicated he wouldn't return to Rhode Island to testify.

Kettle's attorney told WPRI-TV he gathered evidence showing the former page was not credible.

Earlier this year Kettle pleaded no contest to video voyeurism in a separate case involving his ex-girlfriend.