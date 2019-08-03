Property owners face deadline for short-term rental rules

A city official says dozens of properties have yet to comply with South Portland's new short-term rental ordinance.

Maine Public reports that the potential violations come seven months after the rules were put into effect.

City Clerk Emily Scully says that owners of 62 rental properties have been given two notices of violations, and may face possible fines or court action.

She says the ordinance says violations could mean $1,000 a day for the first offense and then a fine of $1,500 per day for each additional offense.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Scully says property owners have until Wednesday, Aug. 7, to comply and avoid fines or court action.

Such owners can either cease their operations as an unregistered property or register their unit.