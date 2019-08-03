Massachusetts police officer dies in Vermont drowning

A Springfield, Massachusetts police officer has died after an accidental drowning in a Vermont lake.

Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl C. Clapprood announced Saturday she was notified by Vermont State Police that 30-year-old Aaron McNab died Friday night in a swimming accident at Lake Morey in Fairlee, Vermont, where he was visiting with family and friends.

McNab was reported missing at about 9 p.m. on Friday. His body was found in the water, near the shoreline, about 90 minutes later.

Clapprood said it's "an emotional drain on all the women and men in blue" anytime the department loses a police officer, whether it's on-duty or off-duty.

McNab had graduated from the police academy less than a year ago. Clapprood said he "showed so much promise" during his time with the department.