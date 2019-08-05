Former police commissioner convicted of role in shooting

A former police commissioner has been convicted of attempted assault and criminal mischief in the case a teenager who was shot at after mistakenly thinking her home was a party venue.

Seacoastonline.com reports 44-year-old Brenna Cavanaugh was convicted Monday. Prosecutors said her partner, Mark Gray, fired shots at a pickup truck driven by a teen who entered the couple's home around 3:30 a.m. in August 2018. Cavanaugh was accused of telling Gray to "get your gun" then "shoot" or "shoot him."

Police said the teen, who wasn't hurt, went to the address based on a text message he received.

Cavanaugh, who lost her job, had said the truck was being driven toward them when the shots were fired. She denied saying "shoot."

Gray awaits trial on reckless conduct, criminal threatening, assault and criminal mischief charges.