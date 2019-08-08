Chris Birch, Alaska state senator, dies

The Alaska Senate majority says Republican Sen. Chris Birch has died.

Senate Majority Communications Director Daniel McDonald says Birch suffered a heart attack. He says Birch died Wednesday.

Birch is a former state House member who previously served on the Fairbanks North Star Borough and Anchorage assemblies.

He was elected last fall to the Anchorage Senate seat that had been held by Republican Kevin Meyer, who was elected lieutenant governor. Birch chaired the Senate Resources Committee.

Senate President Cathy Giessel called Birch's death "a devastating loss to our state."

Maria Bahr with the Department of Law says the process for replacing Birch will begin with an appointment by the governor to fill the seat until a special election is held.