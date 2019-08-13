Oxford becomes latest Mississippi government to ban kratom

Another north Mississippi government is banning the sale of kratom, a legal but unregulated herbal product.

The Oxford Eagle reports the city banned sale of synthetic kratom products immediately beginning Aug. 6.

Thirty or more Mississippi cities and counties have criminalized possession of kratom, although a bill to ban it statewide failed earlier this year in the Legislature.

Interim Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutcheon proposed the ban in May, telling aldermen police responded to a death in April in which kratom was a contributing factor.

Kratom is produced from the leaves of a tropical tree and consumed as a powder, liquid or capsules.

Supporters of kratom say it provides safe pain relief and can combat anxiety disorders. Some kratom users also say it manages the withdrawal symptoms of opioids.