Vermont joining Blue Network to alert police emergencies

The Vermont Department of Public Safety says the state is now participating in the Blue Alert Network, which spreads the word when a law-enforcement officer has been seriously injured, killed or is missing in the line of duty.

Vermont's Blue Alert Network, developed along with the office of the state's United States Attorney, can also be activated when suspects have fled or pose an imminent threat to the public or other law enforcement officers.

The Blue Alert system is similar to the Amber Alert system, which is activated when a child has been abducted.

The Blue Alert network will disseminate messages via email, text messages, phone calls, roadside signs, lottery signs, traditional media and various public social media outlets.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Vermont is the 33rd state to join use Blue Alert network.