Missing Kansas sheriff’s deputy believed to be in Turkey

A missing Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputy is believed to be in Turkey.

Sheriff Jeff Easter says Homeland Security was able to confirm that Deputy Derick Chandler flew to Istanbul.

KAKE-TV reports Chandler Chandler is implicated in an investigation in Wellington of a sex crime involving a 13-year-old.

On Monday, a deputy found Chandler's gun, badge, identification and armor in the back of his patrol car. He hadn't been on duty for about a week.

Investigators believe he drove from Wichita to Dallas, flew to Houston and took another flight to Istanbul.

Wellington officials have not issued a warrant for Chandler, so he is not currently considered a fugitive.

Easter said termination proceedings will begin, which can take at least a couple of weeks.