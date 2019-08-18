Deadline passes for new Democratic Party elections

A deadline has passed for the Alabama Democratic Party to elect new leaders.

National party officials had given the state party until Aug. 17 to hold new elections for chairman and vice chairman and to adopt new bylaws and encourage participation by more minorities. The directive came after a challenge to the re-election of Nancy Worley as chair of the state party.

However, the Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee last month rejected the state party's proposed bylaws.

Worley said then that they would work on a new timeline with national party officials.

The DNC meets next week in California.