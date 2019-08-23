Court ends lawsuit over Washington school’s isolation booth

A federal court ruling has effectively ended a lawsuit against a Washington state school district over use of an isolation booth at an elementary school.

The Daily News reported Thursday that the U.S. Court of Appeals decision upheld a lower court ruling in favor of the Longview School District.

Five families sued the district for what they say was improper use of the booth by a former special education teacher at Mint Valley Elementary School between 2009 and 2012.

The lawsuit sought $17.6 million in damages to compensate for emotional and mental trauma to the children, as well as medical costs and lost wages.

Lawyers for the families say they will not appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A district spokesperson says administrators are satisfied with the case's closure.