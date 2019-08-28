Tennessee judge will let livestreaming ban take effect

A federal judge will allow a ban to take effect that prohibits the livestreaming of a Tennessee county's commission meetings by the general public.

The Leaf-Chronicle reports , a monthly informal session of the Montgomery County commission next week will mark the first time the full body has met since members voted to ban livestreaming.

Commissioner Jason Knight and two others have sued to overturn the ban. They unsuccessfully sought a restraining order to temporarily block the ban while the case works its way through the courts.

In declining to grant the order, U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson wrote that allowing the ban go into effect won't cause the plaintiffs immediate and irreparable harm.

The lawsuit alleges the ban is a violation of free speech and the First Amendment.