Family begins legal action in killing by California officer

Lawyers are pursuing claims against a Southern California city for the fatal shooting of an unarmed man by a police officer who was part of team serving a search warrant on a suspected illegal marijuana operation.

Attorneys representing the family of 49-year-old Chinese immigrant Li Xi Wang plan to detail the legal action against the city of Chino during a press conference Wednesday.

Wang was shot July 3 while hiding behind a door of the residence being raided, and he died later at a hospital.

Body camera video released by Chino police shows an officer spot Wang, order that he show his hands and then fire his handgun.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chief Wes Simmons says the shooting is under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the district attorney and his department.