New Jersey is honoring Little League team

New Jersey is honoring the team that competed in the Little League World Series after capturing the state and Mid-Atlantic Championships.

Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan will host the Elmora Troopers and their families Thursday at the State Police Museum in Ewing.

Elizabeth's Elmora Youth League team is named in honor of Trooper Thomas Hanratty, who was struck and killed during a traffic stop in 1992. Hanratty played baseball for the league and players wear a patch with his badge number.

The boys of summer were knocked out of the double elimination Little League World Series tournament last week when they were beaten by a team from Louisiana that went on to win the championship.