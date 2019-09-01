Nonreligious motives propel home schooling boom in NC

Last year, more children in Western North Carolina attended home schools than ever before. In Buncombe County, parents home-schooled 4,621 students, and this total has increased nearly every year since 1988. While this growth isn't new, the factors driving the annual increases are.

Once attended predominantly by religious families looking to separate their children from secular public school curriculum, today's home schools draw more students for a variety of reasons: to provide additional academic flexibility or rigor, to offer a student-driven experience called unschooling, or increasingly, to avoid the social pressures of school.

"Years ago, most people home schooled because they thought God wanted them too," Ronda Marshall, an advisor for North Carolina Home Education in Buncombe County, said. "Now I am seeing more people who are concerned about other conditions in schools."

Before 1985, the state government left the legality of home schools ill-defined. Parents would often be sued by school districts for skirting the traditional dichotomy of the public and private school systems.

"Those schools were probably 90 percent religious," Spencer Mason, NCHE's Law and Policy Director, said. "I say that because I knew most of them." Mason estimates there were fewer than 800 home schooling parents in the entire state prior to the mid-1980s.

In 1985, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled home instruction would be permitted, overseen under the same government regulations as private schools.

In 1988, the North Carolina General Assembly further relaxed public oversight of home schools, creating the foundation of current state home school law.

That year, only 20 percent of home schools registered as non-religious. Today, the percentage of non-religious home schools has more than doubled, according to data provided by the North Carolina Department of Administration.

In Buncombe County, the percentage of non-religious home schools exceeds the state average. In 2018-2019, over half of the 3,134 home schools in the county were non-religious (50.9 percent) while the majority of the state's home schools were still religious according to the North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education.

"I would expect this trend to continue," Marshall, who home-schooled all six of her children for religious reasons, said.

In 2013, the North Carolina General Assembly made home-schooling more convenient by allowing parents and guardians to "determine additional sources of academic instruction."

Before 2013, parents who chose to home-school were required to be directly involved in all their children's core education courses. The newly-written home school law allowed parents to utilize outside tutors, making the practice of home schooling more accessible for parents.

Beyond religion, the specific reasons Western North Carolina parents pick home schools are difficult to pinpoint.

Two years ago, Angel Trail, a physical therapist and mother of two sons in Barnardsville, went online and registered her own home school in minutes. Trail had grown dismayed at the lack of social fit between her oldest son, then in 6th grade, and his public school. By having at least her high school diploma, Trail met North Carolina requirements for home school instructors (most states do not require any educational qualifications for home school parents).

Her son finished the 6th grade with Trail and her sister as his primary instructors. Trail also enrolled him in a program at Elevate Life and Art, an education center, in downtown Asheville. This "additional source" of education would not have been permitted prior to the 2013 change to North Carolina's home school law.

Despite the support, Trail did not home-school past that initial year. "It was extremely difficult, and I don't think it was very successful for us," Trail said.

As a ballet teacher of 200 students in Asheville, Allison Hertzberg is privy to the motivations of the many home-schoolers in her classes. "The reasons are diverse like this place," she said of Western North Carolina. "You have religious people, but also the new-age, alternative types and then more recently, an intellectual group that is really focused on advanced learning," Hertzberg said.

Based on the regular writing journal entries Hertzberg assigned in class, she observes the academic results of home-schooling as mixed.

There is not a wealth of impartial and comprehensive research on the comparative academic performance of home-schoolers. Researching this disparate group of schools that are (by their own choice) outside the formal educational institutions results in a dearth of reliable statistics. The Coalition for Responsible Home Education, a home school research organization, gives this qualified declaration on its website: "Home-schooled students who volunteer to participate in studies of homeschooling tend to do as well as public school students do on standardized tests."

In 2015, Hertzberg nearly experienced home-schooling herself. Hertzberg's only child, Lily, came to her mother complaining of feeling immense stress. Lily, then a senior at Asheville High School who her mother says was a straight-A student, dropped out. "The pressure was definitely social," Hertzberg said. "She loved school. She loved homework. I don't think that was it at all."

The mother and daughter mapped out a home schooling plan so Lily could graduate in the spring. Yet after mapping out the logistics of teaching the coursework with Hertzberg working a full-time job, Lily decided to return to her former school to finish the 12th grade.