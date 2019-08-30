Fallen officer’s son graduates from police academy

The son of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2006 has graduated from the New Hampshire Police Academy.

Mitchell Briggs is the son of Officer Michael Briggs, of Manchester.

The Manchester Police Department tweeted its congratulations Friday, saying it's "so proud that Mitchell has decided to follow in his father's footsteps."

Michael Briggs was shot to death by Michael Addison.

Addison was sentenced to death and is New Hampshire's only death row inmate.