SC governor: Too early to decide on Dorian evacuations

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says it is too early to decide whether to order evacuations along the state's coast because of Hurricane Dorian.

McMaster wouldn't say Sunday when he might decide. The governor has ordered people to leave the coast in each of the past three hurricane seasons, although only one storm — Matthew in 2016 — made landfall.

McMaster says troopers and transportation officials are preparing for lane reversals if evacuations are needed and the state social services agency is evaluating possible shelters.

Dorian is about 500 miles (800 kilometers) southeast of the South Carolina coast. The official forecast has the center of Dorian staying just offshore from Wednesday through Thursday. But forecasters say a small shift in the track could bring the storm over the state's beaches.