ACLU sues over ordinance banning town workers from council

The ACLU of Maine is suing the town of Yarmouth over an ordinance that prohibits town employees from serving on the Town Council.

The organization's legal director, Zach Heiden, says the ordinance is unconstitutional because it prevents people from voting for their candidate of choice.

Maine Public Radio reports the suit was filed on behalf of Yarmouth High School Latin teacher, Meghan Casey, and five other town residents.

Voters passed the ordinance last year after a citizen's group filed a petition. Casey says the ordinance would prohibit teachers, firefighters, police officers and other town employees from serving on the council.

The suit seeks to abolish the ordinance and requests repayment for attorney's fees and costs, as well as other relief. The town's attorney declined to comment.