Democratic state Sen. Taylor running for Milwaukee mayor

Wisconsin state Sen. Lena Taylor is running for mayor of Milwaukee, setting up a potential challenge against incumbent Tom Barrett, a fellow Democrat.

Barrett, the mayor since 2004, has not yet officially said whether he plans to seek re-election in 2020. His campaign has $811,000 cash on hand, compared with just $2,200 for Taylor who announced her bid on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old Taylor is an attorney who has been in the Legislature since 2003.

She has been critical of the 65-year-old Barrett, saying he's out of touch with voters on job creation, racial issues and the city's health department. Taylor is black and Barrett is white.

Taylor ran for Milwaukee County executive in 2008 but lost to Republican Scott Walker.

Alderman Tony Zielinski, a Democrat, is also running for mayor. He has more than $574,000 in his campaign fund.