Man shot by deputy competent for trial on assault charges

A judge has ruled a Sioux Falls man shot by a sheriff's deputy is competent to proceed with assault charges against him.

Authorities say George Rinzy Jr. charged at a deputy with a knife before he was shot last May in the Minnehaha County Jail parking lot. Rinzy was hospitalized for two days before he was transferred to the jail.

Rinzy's attorneys requested a competency evaluation on his behalf. Prosecutor Mandi Mowery argued in court Wednesday that Rinzy may have mental health issues, but he's able to understand court proceedings.

Judge Timothy Tucker agreed.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Argus Leader reports Rinzy is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, among other counts. He's scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 16.