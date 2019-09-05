Commission withdraws gov’s conflict-of-interest opinion

The Vermont State Ethics Commission has withdrawn an advisory opinion that found that Republican Gov. Phil Scott had a conflict of interest with a construction business he once co-owned.

The commission on Wednesday approved the executive director's recommendation to withdraw the Oct. 1, 2018 opinion, saying the process used then was incorrect. VTDigger first reported the move.

The commission found last year that Scott's ties to Dubois Construction were a "conflict of interest" because the firm was continuing to do business with the state. Scott was a creditor of Dubois.

Scott had sold his half share of Dubois back to the company and financed the deal around the time he took office in 2017.

An email was sent to the governor's spokeswoman on Thursday.