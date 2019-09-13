Daughters of Philly mayor, NJ councilwoman fined in fight

The daughters of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and a New Jersey councilwoman have pleaded guilty to creating a disturbance during a street fight at the Jersey shore.

A judge on Thursday ordered 25-year-old Nora Kenney of Philadelphia and 27-year-old Tara Tolomeo of North Wildwood to each pay $200 plus $33 in court costs.

Tolomeo is the daughter of North Wildwood Councilwoman Kellyann Tolomeo.

Police say the altercation took place last month in North Wildwood in an area where many bars are located. They did not provide any details about what happened.

The case was moved from North Wildwood to Sea Isle City because of the potential conflict with Tolomeo's mother.