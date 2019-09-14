Utah GOP narrowly refuses to dump bylaw on ballot spots

Utah Republican leaders refused Saturday to erase a bylaw to deny ballot spots for candidates who collect voter signatures instead of winning approval from the party's caucus-convention system.

The State Central Committee voted 68-40 to erase the bylaw, short of the two-thirds majority required for a bylaw change.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the bylaw threatened the keep Republican candidates off the 2018 ballot because of a state law allowing both paths.

Then-Party Chairman Rob Anderson responded by declaring the bylaw illegal and refusing to oust any candidate, and Republican Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox had said then he'd certify candidates who used either qualifying method.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Current party Chairman said Saturday he won't ignore the bylaw but said the party will do what's necessary to get on the 2020 ballot.