Honolulu making changes to improve bulky item pickup program

Honolulu is updating a pilot program to improve collection of bulky trash items that have been piling up in some neighborhoods since new rules took effect.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday that the city has tweaked the program to allow Waikiki residents to schedule weekly rather than only once-monthly pickup appointments.

The city initially shifted about 70,000 single-family homes and multiunit residential buildings from monthly scheduled bulky item collection to an appointment-based program that began in June.

Complaints about the new rules began almost immediately as bulky trash items piled up, especially in Waikiki.

In August the city began allowing tenants in multiunit buildings to make their own appointments instead of going through property owners, resident managers and associations.

Officials say appointments have increased 32% since the program began.