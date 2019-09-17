Dry weather leads some Kentucky counties to ban burning

Dry weather has led some Kentucky counties to declare bans on open burning.

WYMT-TV reports parts of the state are in a moderate drought and some counties are already dealing with forest fires.

Officials ordered burn bans on Monday in Laurel, Floyd, Johnson, Knox, Lee, Lincoln, Magoffin, Pike and Whitley counties. Jackson County issued a ban on Sunday. WBKO-TV reported on Tuesday that Barren County has also ordered a ban on burning.

Williamsburg Fire Chief Larry Todd said the hot and dry weather makes conditions favorable for fires. He said nearby fire departments had to call in mutual aid over the weekend due to large blazes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials say the bans will remain in place until there's enough rain to mitigate the fire hazard.