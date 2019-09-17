2 jail officers charged with tampering with records

Tennessee authorities say two former jail officers have been charged with tampering with government records following an inmate's death.

A statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 22-year-old Zechariah Jacob Clark and 28-year-old Steven Thomas Mason were indicted on Sept.6 and arrested Monday. The agency says the arrests stem from the death of a Warren County Jail inmate in January.

The bureau says during its investigation of the death, agents developed information that Clark and Mason did not conduct a required jail walk-through. The statement says jail logs were altered at some point to show that the walk-through had been completed.

Neither man still works at the jail.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It wasn't immediately clear whether Clark and Mason have attorneys.