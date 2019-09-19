Federal agency transfers ownership of Udall Park to Tucson

Udall Park in Tucson is now city property.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says it transferred ownership of the 173-acre (70-hectare) park on Tucson's east side last month to carry out federal legislation approved by Congress.

The Bureau of Land Management in 1989 granted the city a lease to use the park site for recreation and public purposes at a time when the agency and Tucson were negotiating a multipart land exchange.

Follow-up legislation to give the city ownership of the park site was never introduced back then, so lease provisions restricting uses of the property remained on the books.

A congressional report says the enacted legislation approving the transfer of the title resolves uncertainty about the city's authority to manage the park.