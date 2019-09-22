Review finds Tulsa police improvements after fatal shooting

In this Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, photo, Otis Alexander, of Tulsa, Okla., lifts his hands while walking to the Gilcrease Police Department to protest the death of Terence Crutcher, who was fatally shot by Tulsa police. In the three years since a Tulsa police officer killed Terence Crutcher, a policing reform researcher says the department has improved an aspect of its use-of-force policy, but it still needs more work. Ian Maule

The Tulsa World reports the Tulsa Police Department inserted language into its policy nine months ago to require that officers use de-escalation tactics or alternatives to higher levels of force whenever possible and appropriate.

A researcher with Campaign ZERO, a national police reform advocacy group, says that language improved TPD's policy, but overall it remains vague in specifying when deadly force is OK. The researcher, Sam Sinyangwe, published a study three years ago about use-of-force policies that were associated with police departments having fewer fatal shootings.

"I think they're on the right track, but I think there's a lot more work to go," Sinyangwe said of TPD, one of the 91 largest municipal police agencies he analyzed across the country.

Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan declined to be interviewed regarding policy changes after the Crutcher shooting, citing pending litigation with Crutcher's estate. However, he stated that all of TPD's policies are in accordance with standards from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

This month marks the third anniversary of Betty Shelby, a white officer, fatally shooting Crutcher, a black man, as he stood near the partly open driver's window of his SUV at dusk on a north Tulsa road. No firearm was found on Crutcher nor in his vehicle.

Shelby's defense team argued he didn't respond to commands and lowered one hand, as if reaching inside for a weapon, prompting Shelby to pull the trigger as another officer simultaneously deployed a Taser. Crutcher supporters say video shows he didn't make threatening movements and that both hands were raised when she fired her single shot.

Shelby was acquitted of first-degree manslaughter six months later in an eight-day trial. The jury's foreman wrote that "many on the jury could never get comfortable with the concept of Betty Shelby being blameless for Mr. Crutcher's death."

City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper has publicly stated that she believes Shelby made a horrible mistake in shooting Crutcher and that Shelby refuses to acknowledge it.

Public scrutiny of the fatal encounter honed in on several areas for departmental improvement: implementing body-worn cameras, training on de-escalation techniques, teaching cultural competency and creating community advisory groups.

Each was implemented; however, use-of-force policy particulars weren't scrutinized as closely.

The Campaign Zero study was released four days after Crutcher's killing. It found departments with at least four of eight recommended use-of-force policies had 38% fewer killings per arrest than those with none or only one of the policies.

TPD ranked No. 56 out of 91 of the country's largest departments in police killings per capita throughout the study's time frame, from Jan. 1, 2015, through July 15, 2016.

At the time of the study, Tulsa police were credited with having three of the eight policies: requiring a verbal warning when possible before shooting, having a use-of-force continuum and banning choke and strangle holds (or limiting them to situations that necessitate lethal force).

Since then, it appears the agency has removed its ban on choke and strangle holds and added the de-escalation requirement to remain at three total. Those two changes were implemented in December 2018.

Sinyangwe, the Campaign Zero researcher, called the de-escalation verbiage a definite improvement, but he questioned why the policy doesn't specifically require that officers exhaust all reasonable alternatives before resorting to deadly force.

"The specificity helps in terms of being able to evaluate situations," Sinyangwe said. "It makes it very clear to officers when they can or can't use deadly force. And it makes it easier for investigators attempting to determine whether the use of force was justified or not."

TPD prohibits using deadly force "in a reckless manner," Sinyangwe said, but the strongest policies are clear that option is only a last resort.

"It's sort of ambiguous," Sinyangwe said, noting vague wording is common in departments across the country. "You have to wonder why it's written this way."

The federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Crutcher's estate alleges the department's deadly force policy is "confusing" and "ambiguous." The city denies those accusations in court documents.

Sinyangwe also emphasized that TPD policy doesn't require comprehensive reporting for use of force — specifically, officers do not have to document when they point a firearm at a person.

Reasons for requiring such reporting are two-fold, he said: to learn how officers apply that technique (e.g., to gain compliance from a subject) and whether they needlessly escalate a situation by prematurely pointing a firearm.

Sinyangwe said officers may routinely point a gun at people for minor or routine infractions, or an officer may draw a firearm before it's necessary and heighten the stakes of an encounter.

Once police in Oakland, California, began collecting that data, he said it became the single largest category of force applied.

"When an officer points a firearm at you, that's definitely experienced as a force being used," Sinyangwe said. "It's a traumatic event, and it's something worth tracking."

A recent commissioned study of the Phoenix Police Department presented comprehensive reporting as its No. 1 recommendation after the city experienced an unprecedented increase of officer-involved shootings: 21 in 2018 and 44 in 2019.

The agency launched the recommended policy change Aug. 19, and documentation is now required of officers when they point a firearm in the direction of a person. The policy specifies drawing a weapon or displaying a firearm at the "low ready" doesn't necessitate documentation.

Police in Tucson, Arizona, have required comprehensive reporting for a number of years, and a spokesman for the department said collecting the data yields an unexpected benefit.

Before the policy was implemented, officers were apprehensive about the change and additional paperwork. Tucson Police also document when they point a Taser in the direction of a person.

Although the number of instances documented can seem disconcerting, the spokesman said, the data inversely show how many times officers drew their weapons but did not fire.

Police in New Orleans have been under a federal consent decree since 2013 that requires comprehensive reporting, among other policy changes.

The agency entered into the consent decree, which was the nation's most expansive at the time, after the U.S. Department of Justice investigated an alleged pattern of civil rights violations and other misconduct.

NOPD had zero officer-involved shootings in 2018, but six in the first half of this year prompted agency officials to release a statement ensuring the public that officers "were left with no alternative" than to shoot in each of the scenarios, nola.com reported.

In the statement, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the department has improved its use-of-force strategies under the consent decree, but not every situation requiring lethal force can be avoided.

"It is unfortunate that the nature of our work sometimes forces a confrontation with those intent on harming others," Ferguson said.

