Trial of man accused in 2017 death near Coolidge is delayed

The scheduled Jan. 27 trial of a man accused in a 2017 killing south of Coolidge is being delayed.

William Randolph's lawyer told a Pinal County Superior Court judge Friday that his side will likely not be ready until sometime in 2021.

A status review for the case now is set for Nov. 22, but the judge says it's too early to try to set a trial date yet.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if Randolph is convicted of killing 25-year-old Cody Virgin, whose charred remains were found in February 2017.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports Virgin went missing after he drove to a remote area of Arizona City for a party.

His car was later found abandoned with blood around it.

The 29-year-old Randolph has denied killing Virgin.