Tennessee trooper fatally ran over man lying in highway

Tennessee Highway Patrol and state officials say a trooper fatally ran over a man who was lying in a highway.

News outlets report 49-year-old James Yates, of Springfield, was lying in the middle of Highway 41 early Saturday when he was fatally hit by Trooper John-Mark Tarr.

State troopers and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security say a driver saw a body lying in the road at about 2 a.m. Saturday, pulled over and called 911. Tarr was patrolling the area at the same time and spotted the stopped vehicle.

Officials said the driver flashed their lights at Tarr to get his attention and Tarr headed over, inadvertently running over Yates. Authorities say it wasn't immediately clear why Yates was in the road.