GOP Army veteran Church challenging Tiffany for Congress

An Army veteran who lost both his legs in Afghanistan became the second Republican to announce a bid for Congress to replace former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy representing northern Wisconsin, saying Tuesday that he will join President Trump to defend veterans, protect the border and fight "socialist interference" in the economy.

Jason Church joins fellow Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany as the first two announced candidates for the 7th Congressional District in central, northwest and northern Wisconsin. Church's campaign launch comes a day after Duffy resigned his seat to prepare for the birth of his ninth child who has been diagnosed with a heart defect.

Like Tiffany, Church aligned himself closely with Trump who easily won the congressional district in 2016 by 20 points.

"President Trump is making tough decisions," Church said in his campaign launch video. "He's trying to secure our border, he's trying to create jobs but he needs help. He needs people who come from outside politics, people who don't owe anything to anyone, people who just want to do things right."

Church promised to serve no more than eight years, or four terms, in Congress.

"I'm never going to get caught up in the swamp," he said.

His campaign announcement promised that Church would "stand with President Trump to secure our borders, protect the most vulnerable among us, stand up for our veterans, and make sure Wisconsin's economic recovery is protected from socialist interference."

Church speaks in the video about the bomb explosion in 2012 while he was serving in Afghanistan that resulted in him losing both of his legs below the knees. His website also pictures photos of him that show his prosthetic legs.

Church earned his law degree from the University of Wisconsin after returning from Afghanistan and started working for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, in 2013. He held that job until recently, according to his campaign. A native of Menominee, Church now lives in Hudson.

Cuban-born Wausau thoracic surgeon Fernando "Fritz" Riveron is also considering a run as a Republican.

On the Democratic side, those considering a bid include state Rep. Nick Milroy, of South Range; state Sen. Janet Bewley, of Mason; former state Sen. Pat Kreitlow, of Chippewa Falls; Wausau attorney Christine Bremer Muggli; and Margaret Engebretson, a political newcomer in 2018 who ran against Duffy and got 38% of the vote.

The primary is Dec. 30 with the general election Jan. 27.