New president at Saint Anselm to be inaugurated next month

Ceremonies marking the inauguration of Saint Anselm College's new president are scheduled for next month.

A Mass and installation ceremony Joseph Favazza will be held Oct. 16 and 17, respectively.

Favazza began his tenure at Saint Anselm on July 15.

He served as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts. He also served as dean of general education, overseeing a new core curriculum and interdisciplinary programs, and as associate vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty.