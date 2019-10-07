The Norman Fire Department celebrating its 125th anniversary

The Norman Fire Department has reached the 125-year mark.

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Wilson said although it is a big milestone, the department is treating it like business as usual.

A yearbook will come out in a couple of months, mostly for current and retired firefighters and their families. The firefighters discussed creating an anniversary badge, but that's undecided, he said.

The first volunteer fire department was formed April 17, 1894, with one station. Two breweries donated $200 apiece toward the purchase of a hose cart and a ladder wagon, which covered 35% of the cost, Wilson said. Now, the department has nine stations and 163 personnel.

Wilson, who is NFD's longest-serving employee at 37 years, told The Norman Transcript that the department has had 20 chiefs in the department's history.

The biggest change between 1894 and now is technology, Wilson said. The fire equipment was placed on horse-drawn wagons in the early days, and firefighters often wore street clothes and had no self-contained breathing apparatuses, thus the common name "smoke eaters" for people in that profession. Also, smoke emitted from wood vs. plastics containing carcinogens.

"The basic job is the same. We put fires out," he said.

Today, though, firefighters use air packs and can use thermal imaging cameras to show where heat is located in a facility, and firefighters can read the temperature. This helps them prepare for the job at hand, Wilson said.

"It's a safer job. There's much more protective gear," he said.

He said the first motorized fire apparatus didn't arrive until July 1916.

"I'd like to congratulate all past and present members for making the fire department what it is today," Wilson said regarding the anniversary.

The Norman City Council approved a proclamation marking NFD's 125th anniversary during a recent Tuesday meeting.

"For 125 years now, we've been willing and ready to respond to emergency calls within our community. Things are a little more complex these days, but both then and now, it takes council and community support to enable us to do what we do. We thank you," Fire Chief Travis King said in response to the measure.

In addition, the City Council also approved a proclamation marking the Norman Police Department's 100th anniversary. The department was founded Sept. 14, 1919.

"A hundred years is an extremely long time. But I look around our department the and one word that came around was progression," Officer Tommy Johnson III said. "We are gaining so much headway in our community in making the city of Norman a very safe place to live."

