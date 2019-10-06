Some South Carolina counties’ rural towns are miles behind

This Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 photo, shows the center of town in Ridgeville, S.C.. at the corners of Church and Railroad Streets. Recent population explosion in some South Carolina counties has led some leaders to feel like the more rural parts of their county aren't getting the full attention they deserve. Grace Beahm Alford

Small-town South Carolina has a distinct feel.

The towns are quiet and so compact that a few blinks seem like enough to get through the city limits before the streets again give way to vast roadways lined only with trees and power lines, with fields of soybeans growing below.

Ridgeville has a noise ordinance reminder below the signs that welcome visitors to the town. Harleyville, a town 15 miles north, has yard signs advertising high-speed internet. Homes in both towns still boast in-ground satellite television dishes.

To the naked eye, it would almost appear as though these towns are blissfully unaware of the unbridled growth happening around them — content to keep hold of small-town living. But the recent population explosion has led some county leaders to feel like the more rural parts of their county aren't getting the full attention they deserve.

"The squeaky wheel gets the grease typically, but the places that are growing keep getting the attention," said Berkeley County Councilman Caldwell Pinckney Jr., who represents some of the smaller towns such as Cross, Eadytown and Sandridge. "We're further beyond the eight ball."

Berkeley County saw a surge of population growth when more than 6,000 people moved to the area in 2018, boosting the total population to more than 220,000, according to census figures. Dorchester County grew by 1,766 people last year, bringing the total population to a little more than 160,000.

But growth is a balancing act, an inevitable blessing and a curse for those who call Berkeley and Dorchester's rural towns and communities home.

That includes locals such as Scott Vaughan, whose family has owned and managed Vaughan's General Store — a joint grocery, hardware and furniture store — in downtown Ridgeville since 1986. The growth has become impossible to ignore.

"Small-town independence is tough if you don't have a niche," Vaughan said. "It's hard to compete price-wise with the bigger stores."

After 33 years, Vaughan's General is up for sale. Scott's father, Gregg , is in his 80s and ready to officially retire. Scott said the store still has its loyal customers, but the family feels it's time to sell the business before stores like Walmart inevitably close in.

"In the past, competition helped us," he said. "But the bigger stores have made it tough."

In talking with his customers after listing the store in April, Vaughan said most are uneasy about the level of growth happening around them.

"A lot of people don't want all of the growth," he said. "They think it will change the small-town feel ... But I would say that if people don't want small towns to go away, they need to support the local businesses that are here. They are what keep small towns going."

At the September Dorchester County Council meeting, Ridgeville Mayor Clarence Hughes had to attend the public comment portion of the meeting to ask council members for help.

He asked when the debris from Hurricane Dorian was going to get picked up. It had been two weeks since the hurricane battered the Palmetto State's coasts and the town had picked up what it could with its limited resources but needs extra assistance.

Hughes told The Post and Courier that Ridgeville isn't necessarily struggling, but when a big event like Dorian happens, it takes longer for county services to get to their area.

"If I had the equipment, I would do it myself," he said. "The problem is ... there are other areas that have to be maintained."

Dorian was a case study of sorts in how the growth that has taken over the two counties neighboring Charleston is impacting small-town South Carolina.

"Growth is coming, and we can't stop it," Hughes said. "Some of the townspeople will love it and some don't want it because they moved here for the peace and quiet. But there's no more land available in Summerville and Charleston, and the growth is there."

In neighboring Berkeley County, which had nearly three times the growth of Dorchester in 2016, county leaders have been more vocal about the suburban and rural divide.

Pinckney has served on council since 2000. His district encompasses higher population areas such as Moncks Corner, with more than 8,000 people, and communities such as Pinopolis, with a population just under 1,000.

While other council initiatives have involved creating infrastructure for new businesses to flock to towns such as Goose Creek and Summerville, Pinckney is just trying to get the bare necessities for his constituents — like clean water.

While some progress has been made, he said there still are needs in the community that haven't been met.

"We are still trying to get basic infrastructure in places like Cross," Pinckney said. "We don't even have waterlines in some places to bring safe water to some people in the community. The list goes on."

The same goes for Dorchester, whose crown jewel of growth has been Summerville. Once a town of around 3,000 residents for nearly a century, Flowertown's population reached 28,000 in 2000 and now is home to more than 56,000 residents. Estimates say the town could top 60,000 people within the next three years, and it was named a top 60 fastest-growing city in the nation in 2017.

It has garnered a lot of attention by Dorchester County Council. But in places from the Four Hole Swamp up to St. George, essentials such as direct water and sewer lines are practically nonexistent.

"You have to get that infrastructure if you want there to be growth in that area," Council Chairman George Bailey said. "But it's not coming for a while."

Some change is on the horizon.

A resolution passed in August by Berkeley County Council during a special meeting approved new water lines to Calhoun, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties to "provide environmentally safe" water from the Santee Cooper lakes and "support economic development and job creation" in those rural areas.

"This water is vital to improving job opportunities and health, and public safety in the I-95 and I-26 corridors," Dorchester County Administrator Jason Ward said in August.

County leaders such as Pinckney don't fault their county governments for prioritizing the larger suburban areas. He said the population growth caught everyone off guard. But now, the longtime rural politician hopes the scales can tip more in favor of rural towns.

"We're not the forgotten folks, but it's not equitable," he said.