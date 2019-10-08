Green Independent member considers challenging Collins

An environmental and peace activist is forming an exploratory committee to consider running against Republican Sen. Susan Collins in 2020.

Lisa Savage, of Solon, would run as a Green Independent Party candidate. She said Monday she'd provide an alternative to the political establishment that brought "endless wars abroad, impoverished us at home, and sold our democracy to the highest bidder."

There's another Green Independent, David Gibson, who says he intends to run.

If three or more candidates run, then Maine's ranked-choice voting provisions could come into play.

Under the system, voters rank all candidates on the ballot. If there's no majority winner, then there are additional voting rounds in which the last-place candidates are eliminated and their votes reallocated to the remaining field.