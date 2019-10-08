Michigan police chief fired amid sexual assault allegation

The police chief of the central Michigan city of Fremont has been fired after being charged with inappropriately touching a woman.

The Fremont City Council fired Chief Randall Wright on Monday. A statement released Tuesday said the council wouldn't comment further on Wright's firing. Wright has declined to comment.

Wright was arraigned last week on two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, one each in Kent and Ingham counties, after a woman accused him of assaulting her in June while they were returning from a Detroit Tigers game.

WOOD-TV reports the woman says an intoxicated Wright made inappropriate comments and touched her "aggressively" despite her objections. Wright was on paid administrative leave when he was fired.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials say Sgt. Jon Getting will lead the department until a replacement is hired.