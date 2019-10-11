Lawmaker who tried to outlaw abortion to run for Congress

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2019 file photo Oklahoma state Senator Joseph Silk, R-Broken Bow speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Silk who unsuccessfully tried to criminalize abortion has announced plans to challenge GOP U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin next year. Silk, said Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, he would try to unseat Mullin, who has served four terms representing eastern Oklahoma in the U.S. House. AP Photo

A Republican state senator in Oklahoma who unsuccessfully tried to criminalize abortion has announced plans to challenge GOP U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin next year.

Sen. Joseph Silk, who is from Broken Bow, said Thursday he'll try to unseat Mullin, who has served four terms representing eastern Oklahoma in the U.S. House.

In a statement, Silk says he chose to enter the 2020 Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District because he was frustrated with what he called the "very liberal" leadership in the Oklahoma Legislature.

Republicans hold overwhelming majorities in both the Oklahoma House and Senate.

Mullin's chief of staff, Mike Stopp, says Mullin intends to run for another term, but he declined to comment on Silk's candidacy.