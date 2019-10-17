Rep. Cummings still not back to work after medical procedure

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, of Baltimore, hasn't returned to work after having a medical procedure that he said would only keep him away for about a week.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Democratic House Oversight and Reform Committee chair is a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

He missed two roll call votes Thursday, the first day back following a two-week recess. He previously released a statement saying he'd be back by the time the session resumed. The 68-year-old hasn't taken part in a roll call vote since Sept. 11.

The procedure already caused Cummings to miss a September hearing on Washington, D.C., statehood. His statement didn't detail the procedure. He previously was treated for heart and knee issues. His office has declined to comment.