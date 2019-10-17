Governor’s chief of staff to move on to new job

Delaware Gov. John Carney has named a new chief of staff.

A statement from the governor's office on Wednesday says deputy chief of staff Sheila Grant will replace chief of staff Doug Gramiak.

The statement says Gramiak plans to take a position with Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. He's expected to provide consulting services at the firm's Wilmington office. Gramiak will leave his role with the governor's office on Nov. 1.

Grant has been Carney's deputy chief of staff since the governor took office in 2017. She worked as his chief of staff while he served in Congress.

The governor's policy director Albert Shields and communications director Jonathan Starkey will take on the responsibilities of the deputy chief of staff.