Plea deal is offered to arrested Hawaii telescope protesters

State authorities have offered a plea deal to protesters arrested on the Big Island during the first week of Mauna Kea demonstrations in July.

The Star-Advertiser reports that dozens of people were arrested on obstruction charges for blocking access to the summit of Mauna Kea to prevent construction trucks and workers from building a giant telescope.

Demonstrators have said the Thirty Meter Telescope could damage land considered sacred by some Native Hawaiians.

Authorities say the offer would dispose of their cases if each pays a $100 fine.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Authorities say petty misdemeanors are punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,000 and violations carry smaller fines and no jail time.

It is unclear how many of the protesters would accept the deal.

Prosecutors declined to discuss the offer.