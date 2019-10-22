National Politics
Florida governor: Giuliani fixer sought role in transition
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says a businessman tied to President Donald Trump's lawyer and now facing criminal charges sought a role on his transition team.
DeSantis said Tuesday that Lev Parnas asked to be part of the transition team that was making recommendations on public safety. DeSantis said, "That request was denied."
DeSantis said Parnas had no involvement with policy decisions. DeSantis was asked if he ever met with him after taking office in January. He replied, "I don't really have anything else to add."
Parnas and Igor Fruman are charged with campaign finance violations. DeSantis earlier this month directed an affiliated political action committee to return $50,000 the men donated through a company.
The men played key roles in Rudy Giuliani's efforts to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Comments